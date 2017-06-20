Police: Hit-and-run driver arrested after hitting woman using walker in SE Portland crosswalk

A hit-and-run suspect was arrested after seriously injuring a 70-year-old woman in southeast Portland on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street around 5 a.m.

Investigators said Weifu Ma, 25, of Portland, was driving his BMW east on Division Street when he hit the woman.

Witnesses said the woman was using a walker in the crosswalk and the "walk" signal was on.

BREAKING: woman taken to OSHU w/ traumatic injuries after she was struck by hit-and-run driver at 122nd & Division pic.twitter.com/SdXz42INIz — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 20, 2017

A witness in another car called 911 immediately and then followed the suspect as he left the crash scene.

The witness provided police with updates on Ma's location as he drove through the neighborhood.

Police said Ma hit the car driven by the witness in an attempt to get away near Southeast 130th Avenue and Mitchell Court.

Police arrived and took Ma into custody. He was arrested on charges of felony failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and DUII.

The 70-year-old woman's injuries were initially described as critical, but police later said she is expected to survive. She remained in a Portland hospital receiving treatment late Tuesday morning.

Police reopened the majority of the roads in the area by 8 a.m.

Division Street has seen several pedestrian-related crashes and the speed limit in this area was recently lowered from 35 to 30 mph.

This is within the stretch of Division where the speed limit was recently lowered to save lives @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/AKPi2ZkHmp — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 20, 2017

Five people were killed on street in 2016 and one person was killed 2017.

