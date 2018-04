The Helium Comedy Club is holding its seventh annual Portland's Funniest Person competition.

Some 170 people entered the race and the list gets narrowed down in preliminary rounds each week at the club.

MORE caught up with the organizers to learn more about the event.

You can cast your vote by attending one of the shows. For more info, log onto Portland.HeliumComedy.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.