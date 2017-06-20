Oregon Ballet Theater celebrates female choreographers with outdoor show

It's a rare chance to catch Oregon's best ballerinas in action for free and outdoors.

The Oregon Ballet Theater is celebrating female choreographers next week at the Washington Park Rose Garden Amphitheater.

The theater says even though a lot of ballerinas are female, not many choreographers are women, so Choreography XX is an extra special show you don't want to miss.

To learn more, visit OBT.org/ChoreographyXX.

