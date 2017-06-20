Kitten rescue seeking seamstresses to help create kitten socialization vests

What are tiny, adorable and need some help for local supporters? The foster kittens at Meow Village.

The rescue organization is calling on local seamstresses to dedicate some time toward the loveable, little fur balls. They are looking for those who can create vests designed to help socialize young cats.

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with the volunteers to find out more about how you can help.

Learn more at MeowVillage.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.