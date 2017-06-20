Pair of lost hikers rescued in Douglas Co.

Two hikers described as experienced are safe after being rescued Monday by Douglas County crews.

Douglas County Search and Rescue received a distress call about two lost hikers on the North Umpqua trail at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said the couple had planned on hiking the trail from Maidu Lake to Swift Water trail head.

According to officials, the couple had hiked the same route many times before and were familiar with the area. While the pair began their hike in favorable conditions, they began to confront problems as they gained elevation and the snow was still several feet deep.

At that point, officials said the two were unable to locate the trail any longer and became lost.

The hikers had planned ahead and were prepared with enough food for seven days, sleeping gear and shelter but did not have a map nor compass.

Since rescue crews couldn’t be deployed until the morning, the hikers spent the night lost.

In a mission that lasted six hours, SAR members located the hikers Monday and were able to lead them to safety by going to Miller Lake in Klamath County for extraction.

Douglas County Search and Rescue urges hikers to be safe by being prepared with knowledge and gear.

Crews encourage the following tips:

- Hikes should learn about the terrain, conditions, local weather and necessary equipment before they set out.

- Hikers should share their plans with others.

- Hikers should stay together when going out as a group.

- Hikers should know when to turn back when the weather changes, or fatigue and unexpected conditions come into play.

- Hikers should plan for emergencies. While hiking, an injury, severe weather or wrong turn could become life threatening. Hikers should always carry equipment in case they have to spend the night, and also have food, water, shelter, weather appropriate clothing and carry a first aid kit.

- Hikers should carry communication devices. A cell phone alone does not suffice as an emergency plan as a large portion of Douglas County remote areas do not have cell phone coverage.

