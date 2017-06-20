BOLI: Teen victim gets $1.25M in settlement with strip club

A young woman who was harassed and abused at a Beaverton strip club when she was 13 years old has been awarded the largest individual settlement amount ever secured by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.

According to Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian, the civil rights settlement will direct $1.25 million to the girl who was prostituted out of one of the Stars Cabarets until she sought medical treatment and subsequently disclosed details of her abuse to a mandatory reporter.

The agency filed a complaint against the club in 2015 alleging civil rights violations by the club against the 13-year-old, as well as a 15-year-old, who worked as adult entertainers. The case regarding the 15-year-old remains pending.

“Our agency is dedicated to protecting the civil rights of all Oregonians,” Avakian said. “Today’s settlement follows an aggressive effort spanning thousands of hours of investigation and prosecution to ensure justice for this aggrieved person. It also sends a strong message that the most vulnerable among us will still receive the same protections and access to justice as everyone else.”

The charges filed by Avakian alleged that Stars Cabaret failed to adequately vet forms of identification, keep adequate records and discourage sexual harassment.

BOLI stated that witnesses described dancers being groped by managers and mangers giving dancers better shifts and benefits in exchange for sex acts.

Civil rights investigators said they previously determined that the 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls were employees, not independent contractors, who entered into an enforceable contract.

The settlement, while a record, is less than the $4 million BOLI originally was seeking in the case.

In addition to the BOLI settlement, the two young women have filed a civil lawsuit seeking $4 million each.

