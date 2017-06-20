Police: Driver heads to airport after hitting dump truck, causing fire in NE Portland

A reckless driver headed to the airport after hitting a dump truck and causing a fire in northeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to Northeast 66th Avenue and Columbia Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a man driving a Cadillac caused a collision with a loaded dump truck. The truck caught fire and the intense heat caused tires on the truck to explode, according to police.

The driver of the dump truck was not seriously injured.

Police said the driver of the Cadillac left the scene in another vehicle and told witnesses he needed to go to the airport.

By 11:30 a.m., police said they were attempting to locate the man at Portland International Airport.

No other details were immediately released.

