Cannon Beach postpones parking plan after complaints - KPTV - FOX 12

Cannon Beach postpones parking plan after complaints

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Cannon Beach (KPTV file) Cannon Beach (KPTV file)
CANNON BEACH, OR (AP) -

Cannon Beach officials have postponed a plan to enforce a three-hour parking limit on some popular streets this summer.

The Daily Astorian reports some business owners want the turnover in parking spaces, but others worry that timed parking will adversely affect parking for employees and will rush customers who spend much of their time at the beach.

Because of complaints from the community, police Chief Jason Schermerhorn said the city decided to postpone installing signs until the issue is revisited at the July council meeting.

A petition outlining grievances with the plan started circulating about a week ago. As of Monday, the petition had 114 signatures, though many who signed live elsewhere.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.