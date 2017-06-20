Oregon Government Ethics Commission to resume suspended review of Kitzhaber, Hayes

The Department of Justice has closed its investigation into former Gov. John Kitzhaber and Cylvia Hayes, but the Oregon Government Ethics Commission will now resume its review into allegations against the couple.

The DOJ announced last week that no federal criminal charges would be filed against Kitzhaber and Hayes.

They had been accused of using their influence in Salem to support Hayes' professional career as a private consultant.

Kitzhaber resigned as governor in February 2015, just one month after being sworn in for his fourth term.

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission was reviewing the case, but that review was suspended in February 2015 due to the criminal investigation.

The commission released a statement Tuesday saying the preliminary review will now resume.

"The commission is required by law to conduct the preliminary review confidentially and will make no public disclosure or comment related to this matter other than to acknowledge that a complaint is pending," according to a statement from the commission.

Kitzhaber posted a statement on Facebook last week saying, "I'm back," and noting that he didn't resign due to any wrongdoing, but stepped down because, "the media frenzy around these questions kept me from being the effective leader I wanted and needed to be."

Hayes also made a Facebook post after it was announced the federal case was closed, saying she made mistakes and apologized to those she hurt.

"I am thrilled to be exonerated and very glad to finally be in position to put this behind me and move full steam ahead helping heal our planet and people who are facing turbulence and transformation," Hayes said.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.