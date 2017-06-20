Pair arrested in connection with assault, shooting in Tillamook County

One suspect was caught in an abandoned house and a second suspect turned himself in after an assault and shooting in Tillamook County, according to deputies.

The investigation began at 8 a.m. Friday in the Cape Lookout area.

Deputies said a man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Investigators described the situation as an attempted murder incident.

The suspects were identified as 32-year-old Chad Thomas of Garibaldi and 35-year-old Toby Latour of Tillamook.

Thomas was caught Saturday in an abandoned home on Doe Circle. Deputies then asked for the public's help locating Latour.

Deputies said Latour turned himself in at 5 p.m. Monday.

Both men were booked into the Tillamook County Jail on a long list of charges in connection with this case.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

