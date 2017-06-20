Hiker rescued after getting stuck on steep trail near Multnomah Falls

A hiker was rescued after she became stranded on a trail near Multnomah Falls.

Search and rescue crews with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a hiker stuck on Gorge Trail 400 in an area called the Elevator Shaft.

The woman, who is described as an avid hiker in her mid-20s, started out at Multnomah Falls then went for a hike and got off the trail into a rocky, steep area. The area was too steep for her to safely come back down.

This is the rescue plane flying overhead. The woman has her phone, says she can hear plane above her. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/K3h2naFPea — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) June 20, 2017

A rescue plane piloted by retired Hood River County Sheriff Joseph Wampler flew over Multnomah Falls to help in the search.

Crews pinged the woman's cellphone to help narrow down exactly where to search, then sent in ground teams called the Green Hornets.

MCSO said the woman did a lot of things right. For instance, her cell phone was fully charged, she has an extra battery, and as soon as she got in trouble she called 911 and stayed put.

The Green Hornets reached the woman around 5:30 p.m., but it would take several hours to get the rope team in place and safely bring her down.

Hiker stuck in the gorge with Green Hornets, waiting for rope rescue team. pic.twitter.com/vCUAGg3ZHK — MCSO (@MultCoSO) June 21, 2017

Just before 9 p.m., MCSO said the hiker had made it safely back down to Multnomah Falls.

