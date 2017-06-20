Lake Oswego businessman nominated ambassador to Portugal

President Donald Trump has nominated a commercial enterprise developer from Lake Oswego to be the next ambassador to Portugal.

George Glass was among the many nominations sent to the U.S. Senate Monday by the White House.

Glass is currently the owner and managing partner of MGG Development LLC, and he previously was the president and vice chairman of the Portland-based investment banking firm Pacific Crest Securities.

He also currently serves on the board of trustees for the Oregon Health and Science University Foundation and was previously on the board of trustees of the University of Oregon, where he received his undergraduate degree.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Glass donated more than $157,000 during the 2016 campaign season. While he did make contributions to Democrats, including the individual maximum of $2,700 to Sen. Ron Wyden’s campaign, the vast majority went to Republican candidates and groups, including $82,900 to the Trump campaign and Trump Victory Committee.

Glass told FOX 12 he was “humbled and honored by this nomination.”

Glass’ nomination has been referred to the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations for consideration.

