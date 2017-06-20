Two men, two teens face murder charges for death of man outside Gresham school

Two adults and two teens were arrested on charges including first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who was found killed outside a Gresham grade school.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot in the area of Southeast 217th Avenue and Yamhill Street at 11:20 p.m. Monday.

Officers said a 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of North Gresham Elementary School.

Parents of kids who attend North Gresham Elementary School say they're shocked this happened.

"I guess it's kind of scary, you know, with all of the things that are happening in public schools nowadays," said parent Jonathan Tallman.

The death was initially described as suspicious by police who said it was clear the man had been shot, but the exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The victim's name has not been released, but police said he is from Troutdale.

Four suspects were arrested by Tuesday evening. They were identified as Andrew McMahon, 21, of Gresham, and Austin Brown, 20, of Portland, as well as a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl from Gresham.

The names of the teens were not immediately released.

Each suspect is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

"I'm glad the people responsible are in custody and hopefully the family of the victim can find peace and heal from all this," said Tallman.

The case remains under investigation and anyone who may have heard or seen anything unusual in the area is asked to call the Gresham Police Department at 503-618-2719.

