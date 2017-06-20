Suspect accused of killing two men in Salem faces judge

The man accused of shooting and killing two Salem men Sunday night faced a judge for his arraignment Tuesday.

In that time, the charges against 35-year-old Marcelino Osorio-Jiminez have been upgraded from murder to aggravated murder, and he is being held in jail without bail.

Investigators say Osorio-Jiminez shot and killed two men after getting into an argument outside a billiards hall on Lancaster Drive.

Killed in the shooting were 50-year-old Carlos Zepeda-Ponce and 26-year-old Hector Martinez-Arroyo, whose relatives were in the courtroom Tuesday.

Alejandro Mejia said he knew Martinez-Arroyo since elementary school and told FOX 12 no one was more generous or full of life, adding that his death is an overwhelming shock.

“None of us really knew what was going on, and we just didn’t know what to think. It was that kind of moment,” he said. “It will be hard for all of us to get through this.”

Osorio-Jiminez’s case will now go to a grand jury.

