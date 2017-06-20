Three teens seriously injured in rollover crash in Forest Grove

Three teenage girls were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Forest Grove Tuesday evening.

Forest Grove Fire said the teens were ejected from a Jeep when it rolled near Northwest Hillside Road and Northwest Gentleman Lane.

One of the teens was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the crash.

Final update from Hillside crash, 3 teenage girls ejected from jeep, 2 serious injuries, 1 life threatening. Family was on scene. — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) June 21, 2017

Raw video as @LifeFlightNtwrk 7 helicopter lands at the crash scene. 3 patients with serious to critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/kOqdE2e7UR — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) June 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.