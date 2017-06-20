Three teens seriously injured in rollover crash in Forest Grove - KPTV - FOX 12

Three teens seriously injured in rollover crash in Forest Grove

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Three teenage girls were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Forest Grove Tuesday evening.

Forest Grove Fire said the teens were ejected from a Jeep when it rolled near Northwest Hillside Road and Northwest Gentleman Lane.

One of the teens was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the crash.

