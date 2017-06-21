Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by two trains in SE Portland

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two trains Tuesday night.

Portland police said the man was crossing the tracks at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 8th Avenue around 8:23 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train. Then seconds later the man was hit by a westbound Amtrak train.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Southeast Division near Southeast 8th was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The Union Pacific Railroad and Amtrak Police arrived and took over the investigation.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.