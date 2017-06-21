Police: Man assaults girlfriend, holds baby and gun in N. Portland home

A man is in custody after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and held a gun while simultaneously holding a baby during a police standoff.

Portland Police Bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to a disturbance call involving a gun around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they received a report of a woman being assaulted by a man who was armed with a gun inside a home in the 9600 block of North Fiske Avenue.

According to police, a child in the home walked over to a neighbor's house and asked them to call 911.

Officers arrived and said they saw a man through the apartment window holding a gun and a baby.

SERT officers were able to negotiate the man's surrender over the phone and he was taken into custody. The woman and young child were brought to safety. The woman was treated for her injuries by medical personnel at the scene.

The suspect was identified Wednesday morning as 29-year-old Gregory C. Brown Jr.

Brown was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Detectives with the Family Services Division Domestic Violence Reduction Unit are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information about a disturbance involving a black ford Explorer in the area of North Woolsey Avenue and North Trenton Street at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday is asked to contact Detective Andrew Griggs at 503-823-0969 or Andrew.Griggs@portlandoregon.gov.

