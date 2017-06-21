Hillsboro Hops climb up the vine for season five

It was the unofficial start to summer in Hillsboro Tuesday night – opening night for the Hillsboro Hops.

After a five-game set in Everett, the Hops climbed up the vine for summer number five in Hillsboro for the home opener for the short-season Single A farm club for Arizona.

“This is the best day of the year,” said K.L. Wombacher, Hops president and general manager.

Cue up the boys of summer to brew up a fifth season of professional baseball in Hillsboro.

“It means we’ve lasted four seasons,” said Hops chairman Mike McMurray. “The community has embraced us and each and every opening day is more and more fun for us.”

There’s minor league fun and big league dreams.

“Every opening day, man, it’s like bringing me back to your little league, youth moments and just that excitement and butterflies you have,” said Shawn Roof.

First-year and first-time manager Roof is in charge of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ future for the now.

“Right now we’re just trying to get better day by day and we’ll see what happens when the season is done,” he said.

What the Hops have done is grow six big leaguers in their first four summers in Oregon after moving from Yakima.

“We are creating our own history in Hillsboro,” McMurray said.

It’s a big summer on tap for owner McMurray as the Hops roll out the barrels and bunting for the Northwest League-Pioneer League All-Star Game and Fan Fest July 30 to Aug. 1.

“It’s an event that we aren’t likely to get anytime in the future,” said McMurray.

Tomorrow’s all-stars today for another endless summer.

