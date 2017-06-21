Teen shot inside SE Portland apartment

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland that put one teen in the hospital Wednesday.

Portland police were called to an apartment in the 13100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

Eyewitnesses of the shooting, two women who were inside the apartment at the time, told FOX 12 the disturbance took place in the living room.

They said they were with their male friend when there was a knock at the door.

The man answered the door and began arguing with another person. He was then shot four times, according to witnesses.

He sustained one gunshot wound to the thigh.

The two women said they called 911 and comforted their friend as they waited for help to arrive.

Police have released no suspect information.

