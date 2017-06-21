Teen shot inside SE Portland apartment - KPTV - FOX 12

Teen shot inside SE Portland apartment

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland that put one teen in the hospital Wednesday.

Portland police were called to an apartment in the 13100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

Eyewitnesses of the shooting, two women who were inside the apartment at the time, told FOX 12 the disturbance took place in the living room.

They said they were with their male friend when there was a knock at the door.

The man answered the door and began arguing with another person. He was then shot four times, according to witnesses.

He sustained one gunshot wound to the thigh.

The two women said they called 911 and comforted their friend as they waited for help to arrive.

Police have released no suspect information. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.