Suspect robs Wells Fargo bank in N. Portland neighborhood

The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank location in the Kenton neighborhood in north Portland Tuesday.

Officers responded to report of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 8334 North Denver Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Employees told police a man had entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

Police said no weapons were displayed.

Officers searched then neighborhood for the suspect but did not locate him.

The suspect is described as a black man between 55 and 65 years old, about five feet four inches tall, slim build, short hair with a long beard. He was wearing a black bomber jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Portland Police Bureau.

