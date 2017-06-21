On the Go with Joe at The Crown - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at The Crown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the Hotel Lucia in downtown Portland with Portland chef Vitaly Paley for the opening of his new cocktail bar called The Crown. 

James Beard Award-winner Paley is well-known as one of Portland’s top chefs and is the man behind Paley’s Place, Imperial and Portland Penny Diner.

Now the chef is partnering up with third-generation pizzaiolo Vinny Manna and serving up delicious New York-style pizzas at The Crown.

The new bar is located inside the Hotel Lucia on Southwest Broadway.   

