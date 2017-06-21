On the Go with Joe at The Crown

Joe V. was at the Hotel Lucia in downtown Portland with Portland chef Vitaly Paley for the opening of his new cocktail bar called The Crown.

James Beard Award-winner Paley is well-known as one of Portland’s top chefs and is the man behind Paley’s Place, Imperial and Portland Penny Diner.

Now the chef is partnering up with third-generation pizzaiolo Vinny Manna and serving up delicious New York-style pizzas at The Crown.

With chef Vitaly Paley & Vinnie Manna at "The Crown" I'm tasting "The Imperial"- fried chicken, hot sauce & pickles- on a perfect crust! pic.twitter.com/zyOoxAc660 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 21, 2017

The new bar is located inside the Hotel Lucia on Southwest Broadway.

