Sake sales are soaring across the United States, but there is only one Sake brewery in the state of Oregon.

Sake One is located in Forest Grove and is getting national attention for its version of the trendy fermented rice beverage.

The head brewer, Greg Lorenz, was recently nominated for a James Beard Award. MORE caught up with him to learn more about the company.

