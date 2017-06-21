Police searching for Oregon Youth Authority prisoners who escaped in La Grande

Police are searching for a pair of 18-year-old prisoners who escaped from Oregon Youth Authority custody in La Grande.

Brittain McAuliffe and Micah West escaped from the Camp Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility on the 58000 block of Highway 224 at around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who sees them is advised not to approach, but instead immediately contact law enforcement.

McAuliffe, of Central Point, is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds with a stocky build and tattoos on both forearms, including one described as "Native Pride."

His hair is short on the sides with the top around 6 inches long in a ponytail. McAuliffe wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with a red strip on the sides and black and red mid-top shoes.

West, of Salem, is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 155 pounds with multiple tattoos, including one described as a derringer pistol on his arm, as well as an eagle tattoo on his chest and a cross on his left forearm.

West is bald and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 911 or the Oregon State Police Southern Command Dispatch Center at 541-664-4600 and refer to case SP17211022.

