Deputies: Man on the run after 'revenge porn' conviction caught in NE Portland

A man on the run for months after being convicted in a "revenge porn" case was caught at a home in northeast Portland, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a tip from the public led to the arrest of 32-year-old Benjamin Jay Barber on Tuesday.

Barber was convicted on five counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image in November 2016.

Investigators said he posted pornographic videos of himself and someone he was in a prior relationship with to multiple adult websites.

The victim told deputies the videos were originally made with consent, but Barber posted them without the victim's knowledge or approval after the relationship ended.

Barber's conviction was believed to be the state's first under Oregon's unlawful dissemination of an intimate image statute.

Barber was sentenced to six months in jail, however he failed to report to jail as ordered in December and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested Tuesday and again booked into the Washington County Jail.

