Police: Man with knife arrested after causing concern on Beavert - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man with knife arrested after causing concern on Beaverton MAX train

BEAVERTON, OR

A man with a folding pocket knife was arrested after causing concern on a MAX train in Beaverton, according to police.

Officers responded to the Beaverton Transit Center on Tuesday night.

By 10:30 p.m., the Beaverton Police Department reported that a text to 911 led to the arrest of a "suspicious person."

Investigators said Christopher Cattral Jodin, 27, was looking agitated as he used a folding pocket knife to clean his fingernails on the train.

Passengers notified 911, saying his actions caused them concern for their safety.  

Police said Jodin did not threaten anyone with the knife. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation.

Jodin is a transient from Portland, according to officers.

