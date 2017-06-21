Start time for Sunday's Timbers vs. Sounders match delayed due to excessive heat

The start time for Sunday's match between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders has been pushed back due to excessive heat in the forecast.

The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, but Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that the time had been changed to 7:30 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s this weekend. The FOX 12 7-Day Forecast currently shows a high temperature of 97 degrees expected for Sunday.

Good call on changing Sunday's match to a 7:00 PM start time. It's going to be HOT! #RCTID #PORvSEA https://t.co/3eK6dPxYBk — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 21, 2017

The Timbers reported that changing the start time for Sunday's match, "eliminates direct sunlight on the field during the game, allowing for significantly lower on-field temperatures."

Direct sun creates a layer directly above artificial turf that's 30-45 degrees higher than air temps. Late kick means field temp = air temp. — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) June 21, 2017

The match will be shown on ESPN2 now, instead of ESPN.

The Timbers reported on Twitter that wristbands will still be handed out based on the original kickoff time, with the distribution window from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

