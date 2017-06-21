Deputies: 72-year-old man dies after boat capsizes in Detroit Lake

A 72-year-old man died after the boat he and two others were in capsized, sending all three into the water.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Hoover arm of Detroit Lake around 12:30 p.m.

When the rescue crews arrived, they learned two men and one woman were fishing in a 15-foot aluminum boat when one person stood up, partially capsizing the craft.

Other boaters near the incident saw the trio go into the water and came to their aide. When that boat got to the three, the woman and one of the men were able to get out of the water on their own, but the third had to be pulled from the water.

"It kind of makes you think, like, how precious life is and in an instant it can all change," said Katie Robertson, who is camping at Detroit Lake.

Four off-duty firefighters who happened to be nearby and saw the rescue came over to assist. They began performing CPR on the man pulled from the water until a medical helicopter arrived to transport the man to Salem Hospital.

"I did ask them if he was breathing and they say he hadn't been breathing for awhile," said camper Dana Harriger.

Deputies said the man, identified as Chester Correll, of Corvallis, died at the hospital Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office also noted that at the time of the incident, none of the three people aboard were wearing a life jacket.

The camp host at Detroit Lake said it is beyond her control to force people to gear up, but it's something she advises.

"Wear your life jackets, wear your life jackets. It's simple and it'll save you life, it'll save the heartache of your family if they lose you. Wear your life jackets on the water."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.