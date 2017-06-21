Police identify 17-year-olds accused in murder of man outside Gresham school

The four people charged with killing a Gresham man faced judges Wednesday, just as authorities are sharing more information about the victim.

The Gresham Police Department said that 24-year-old Alexander David Brodigan was the man shot and killed by four people Monday night.

Police found Brodigan’s body in a car in front of North Gresham Elementary School after neighbors reported hearing a gunshot. An autopsy revealed that he was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

The victim’s relatives told FOX 12 Wednesday that he was a good man who just became a father for the first time last week. Friends posted a picture of Brodigan on a YouCaring page in hopes getting donations for his funeral.

Suspects appear in court

Suspects Austin Brown, 20, and Andrew McMahon, 21, walked into the courtroom for their arraignment stone-faced.

A woman outside of the courtroom who said she only wanted to be identified as someone close to the suspects’ families said she’s fed up with young people slipping through the cracks and ending up in jail.

“These are good kids, but they made bad choices because we don’t have anybody in our system telling these kids to go be successful,” she said. “Nobody’s doing anything about these kids. Why isn’t there community centers in Gresham? Why are you pushing all these people into the Portland suburbs and not helping these kids? These kids are good kids!”

Neither Brown nor McMahon has a criminal record. According to court documents, both claim to be bi-polar and Brown spent time in foster care.

Court documents state Brown admitted to using marijuana three times per day, while McMahon admitted daily use of cocaine, marijuana and alcohol, as well as intermittent use of Xanax, molly and clonazepam.

The family friend thinks the two didn’t get the support they so desperately needed.

“I’m a mother and I take in every kid that needs help, and I see all these kids who are abandoned by the system,” she said.

Police identified the other two suspects Wednesday as 17-year-old Tyler Mead and 17-year-old Amber Wilson. They appeared in juvenile court Wednesday.

Robbery, shooting investigation

Court documents state the suspects were involved in a plan to rob marijuana from the victim.

Brown admitted to officers he shot the victim as McMahon struggled with him over a bag of marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the suspects then ran back to Mead's home and the gun was found in a crawl space under a bedroom.

Wilson said she stole the gun from her mother's house and brought it to Mead's house, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Two witnesses said they were at the school to play basketball when the three male suspects approached them, one showing off a gun and talking about a plan to rob a man of "a quarter pound of weed," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The witnesses said they went to a friend's house nearby, saw a white car pull into the school parking lot and then one of the suspects fired a gun into the car. The witnesses called 911.

Police obtained surveillance video from the school that showed the incident unfold, including the car crashing into a school building after the shooting and two people running away from the scene, according to court documents.

Mead and Wilson both told police they were in the parking lot, but not directly involved in the confrontation with the victim, and ran away after hearing the gunshot, according to court documents, while McMahon said he knew nothing of the shooting and had been at the school playing basketball.

The four suspects were all charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, and all four are being held without bail.

