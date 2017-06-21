Family grateful for support after 70-year-old hit while crossing Portland street

The family of a 70-year-old woman who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the street Tuesday is thankful she’s alive.

Linda Babcock is still in the hospital with a broken hip and gashes to her face after being hit by a car while crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Division Street early Tuesday.

Babcock was on her way to work at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office when the incident happened. She’s worked at the sheriff’s office for more than 30 years and is nearing retirement.

Her son-in-law told FOX 12 that staff from the sheriff’s office showed up at the hospital immediately to support Babcock. The family thanked those people, as well as those who helped at the scene, especially one man who followed the suspect as he kept driving and helped police arrest him.

“I mean, they didn’t have to do that and they did, and there are no words that really can express how you feel,” her son-in-law said. “Thank you, to all of them, to all of them. I think that really gave her a lot of comfort just lying there.”

The man arrested in the case, Weifu Ma, make a quick appearance in court Wednesday but his arraignment was postponed to arrange for an interpreter. He’s facing several charges, including DUII, assault and reckless driving.

Babcock’s family said they know people make mistakes and they have no hatred toward ma but added that there are consequences for his actions that he will need to face.

