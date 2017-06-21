Event organizers making changes for hot summer weekend

The Portland metro area is expecting scorching summer temperatures nearing triple-digits over the next few days, and with the forecast, organizers of several outdoor events planned for this weekend are having to make changes.

For instance, the big Timbers match against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday has been moved from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to allow for the excessive heat and avoid the direct sunlight over the stadium.

“[The weather] has implications for the fans and players, so the last 48 hours we’ve been working very closely with the MLS league office and ESPN to orchestrate a time change during a period of time during the day that will be more comfortable for the fans and the players,” Portland Timbers President of Business Mike Golub told FOX 12.

Misting stations will be available and fans will also be allowed to bring bottled water from home - an exception to the normal stadium rules.

“We realize that a time change affects 21,000 people but all-in-all we thought this was the best move for everyone involved,” Golub added.

Meanwhile, organizers of the inaugural Brewfest in the Park are also making changes as they begin to set up in Overlook Park for the event that kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday.

“We’ve got misters, this huge giant contraption where it comes down on you all throughout the day and kids and adults both love to run around and play with that,” organizer Chris Crabb told Fox 12.

Kids events like free face-painting and hula-hooping will be set up in the shade under a huge Dutch elm tree.

Extra canopies will also be set up to provide shade for adults, and people are encouraged to bring plenty of water from home to this event as well - especially if people will be drinking alcohol.

“Every time you drink, you take a drink of water. That’s the rule. A water for every beer,” Crabb added. “And we definitely want to encourage people to be responsible and stay hydrated and stay safe, but still have a wonderful time and try all the amazing beers.”

Also happening this weekend is the Recycled Arts Festival in Vancouver.

Organizers of that event tell FOX 12 there is a fountain in the park for kids to play in, chairs under trees for people to rest in the shade, and several 10-gallon containers of ice water will be available. However, being a festival focused on recycling, there will not be disposable cups so make sure to bring your own water bottle.

Also, while there will be water available for dogs, people are encouraged to leave their pets at home in the heat.

If people heading to the Broadway Street Fest in Beaverton, vendors will be prepared with extra water, lemonade and other beverage stations. Organizers tell FOX 12 they’re also working on getting misting stations and will have first responders on site.

Organizers of the Festival of Balloons in Tigard are also making similar preparations to allow for the forecast. They’re looking at misting stations as well, and will also have paramedics on site to help with any issues that may arise.

The weather is not expected to affect the launch of the hot air balloons, however, and the field is well-shaded in the evenings.

The Good in the Hood Festival is also planned for this weekend in North Portland and is expected to draw thousands of people to celebrate the 25th year of the festival.

