Deputies: Man repeatedly reported as driving recklessly hits van - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man repeatedly reported as driving recklessly hits van in Bethany area

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Dakota Spacek, jail booking photo Dakota Spacek, jail booking photo
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A man who was reported as driving recklessly four times in an hour crashed into another vehicle as deputies were trying to track him down, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash at Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Kaiser Road at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses said a 2000 Ford Focus was heading east on Bethany Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to stop at a red light.

A minivan heading south through a green light collided with the Ford Focus, causing it to roll.

Investigators then learned about repeated calls to report the Ford Focus driving recklessly in the area.

Two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The drivers were not injured.

The driver of the Ford Focus was identified as 24-year-old Dakota Spacek. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

FOX 12

