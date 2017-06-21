Caught on camera: Thieves steal packages from porch of Aloha home

Thieves are caught on camera stealing nine packages from the front porch of an Aloha home.

Jessica Meyers told FOX 12 when the packages weren't where they were supposed to be, she checked her home security system and saw what happened.

A blue Suburban drove by the house and parked out of the range of the surveillance system.

Two women then casually walked up the driveway and one of them grabbed the packages.

Meyers said she's suspicious someone may have tipped them off about the delivery.

"It's super frustrating and super violating," she said. "You can't see where the packages would be from the street, so I don't know how they knew they were there."

Meyers said the packages were full of children's clothes, including a dress that's a family heirloom.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

