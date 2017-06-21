Portland's African-American community holds conference addressing racial violence

Leaders in the African-American community held what they called an urgent and long overdue conference on race relations in the Portland metro area.

Addressing what they say is a "rise of violence affecting Portland's black community," community leaders say the goal of the meeting was to discuss tangible solutions.

Ronnie Herndon, CEO of Albina Head Start, says the African-American community needs to stand together to denounce violence.

"I cannot stress strongly enough how important it is that all you cats shows up, a lot of times we get written out of the equation," said Herndon. "The people can see that, yes we are here, we're staying here, we will stand up, we'll continue to stand up and we will fight for the changes that must occur in our community."

The group also encouraged as many people as possible to show up for Good in the Hood Festival, which takes place this weekend. The president of that festival received a threatening letter just two weeks ago.

