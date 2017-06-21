Portland Timbers fall 3-2 to Minnesota United - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Timbers fall 3-2 to Minnesota United

By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Abu Danladi broke a tie in the 64th minute and expansion Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night to snap two-game losing and scoreless streaks.

Danladi scored for the second time this season, handling a ricochet off goalkeeper Jake Gleeson to score from 10 yards.

Minnesota (5-9-2) improved to 5-3 at home, scoring for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 27. The Timbers (7-7-3) have lost two straight in MLS play, both on the road.

Minnesota's Amobi Okugo opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and Diego Valeri tied it on a penalty kick in the 37th.

Christian Ramirez restored Minnesota's lead in the 47th, and Francisco Calvo tied it in the 50th minute.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

