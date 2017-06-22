Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland

A bicyclist was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Portland Wednesday night.

Portland police said the crash happened at 9:03 p.m. in the 2300 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and located the injured bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a Portland hospital with traumatic injuries.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

Southeast 122nd Avenue will be closed in both directions from North of Division Street while police investigate.

