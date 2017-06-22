Planned Parenthood holds 'Pink Out The Night' rally in Portland

A wave of pink washed over the nation Wednesday night, including in Portland.

Planned Parenthood held rallies in more than 60 major cities, to “Pink Out The Night.”

In a press release the organization said it’s fighting to deter the Senate from defunding the nonprofit.

One rally took place at the Planned Parenthood on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in northeast Portland.

“There are forces moving in D.C. right now that have every intention of taking this away if they can,” said Annika Forrest, a Planned Parenthood supporter.

“We cannot stand by and watch happen,” said another supporter of Planned Parenthood, An Do.

Men and women dressed in pink said they feel threatened after the Republican health care bill approved in the House of Representatives made Planned Parenthood providers ineligible to participate in Medicaid.

“It’s something that’s been brewing for a long time, so the chances of the Senate bill drastically changing from the House bill is very slim,” said Do.

Many in Portland expect the Senate version, now being crafted behind closed doors, will do the same.

“It’s fighting for people’s lives. I literally feel like I owe them my life," said Forrest.

Forrest said she went to Planned Parenthood for a free checkup when her life changed forever.

“They discovered I had early stage breast cancer. They found it that day completely to my shock,” said Forrest.

Forrest is now officially cancer-free, she just finished her last radiation treatment this week.

“It’s very likely that without Planned Parenthood that cancer would have gone undetected and I most likely would not have survived it,” said Forrest.

But Forrest said her fight isn’t over.

“I think about all the women who will literally die without these accessible affordable screenings,” said Forrest.

After months of negotiations, Senate Republicans are expected to reveal their Obamacare overhaul on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.