Police investigating multiple overnight break-ins throughout Portland

Portland police are investigating at least seven burglaries and break-ins that took place across the city Thursday morning, five of which appear to be connected.

Police first received reports that at least two businesses had been broken into along Southeast Belmont Street around 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses said the glass doors at the Cheese Bar near Southeast 60th Avenue and the Red Square Café at Southeast 46th Avenue were both smashed.

It is unclear if any items were stolen.

About an hour later, police responded to a burglary alarm at Brinks Pub on Northeast Alberta Street. Other businesses in the area also suffered break-ins.

Officers said they spotted two people running from the area into the neighborhood.

Police locked down the neighborhood and were able to take the suspects into custody.

Alec Ryan Cameron Johnson, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on multiple counts of burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Johnson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and the 16-year-old was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home.

Police believe a third suspect was able to elude police in a dark-colored SUV.

Police are also investigating multiple break-ins along North Mississippi Avenue. They believe the Alberta break-ins may be connected.

Officers have yet to confirm if the Belmont break-ins are also connected.

