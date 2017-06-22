On the Go with Joe at Oregon Coast Aquarium - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Oregon Coast Aquarium

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. recently sunk his teeth into a new interactive exhibit at the Oregon Coast Aquarium called "Big Bites."

Fish and other marine animals with large and sharp teeth are featured in "Big Bites." One of the stars of "Big Bites" is a fish that feeds on coral and sand. 

Anyone interested in visiting the Oregon Coast Aquarium, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, can learn more at Aquarium.org

