Man arrested after nearly running over Cowlitz Co. deputy

Cowlitz County deputies located and arrested a man in Longview after he nearly ran over a deputy earlier this month.

On June 15, deputies responded to the 100 block of Lone Oak Road at 8 a.m. on the report of a suspicious person in a vacant lot.

Deputies said the suspect, 26-year-old Paul Harris, provided a false name, then sped away, nearly driving into a deputy. The deputy was not injured.

Cowlitz County deputies said Harris was found in a garage in the 3200 block of Olympia Way Wednesday night.

Harris attempted to conceal his identity by bleaching his hair yellow.

Harris was taken to the Cowlitz County Jail and faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment and felony eluding. He was also served two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear in court.

Deputies said 31-year-old Ryan Thomas Hamer was found with Harris. Hamer was also arrested and booked on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

