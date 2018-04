In today's "Keep Portland Weird" segment, MORE featured a local woman whose custom-painted wooden dolls are in demand across the world, thanks to Instagram.

Carrie Pabst started Precious Pegs one year ago and has since had orders from as far away as Australia.

To see Precious Pegs, search Instagram or log onto Etsy.com/Shop/PreciousPegs.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.