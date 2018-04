The new film “Beatriz at Dinner” follows the story of holistic medicine practitioner and Mexican immigrant Beatriz who is invited to join her wealthy client’s dinner party.

Ideologies clash as dinner guests discuss their views on society.

Actress Salma Hayek, who plays Beatriz, spoke to MORE about the film.

“Beatriz at Dinner” is theaters now.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.