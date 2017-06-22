Newport HS special education assistant accused of sexually assaulting minors arrested

More than two years after an investigation was launched, a 61-year-old man who worked at Newport High School was taken into custody on several sexual assault charges.

Newport police launched an investigation in January 2015 after Stewart Douglas Curry was observed allegedly exiting a locked storage closet with a 14-year-old girl at Newport High School, where he worked as a special education assistant.

Investigators kept the case open due to limited evidence gathered on the incident.

In May 2017, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office opened its own investigation into Curry for another alleged sexual assault involving another minor.

Together, Lincoln County deputies and Newport police officers identified additional evidence related to the 2015 investigation.

Authorities with the Newport Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals and the Oregon State Police SWAT team arrested Curry at his Toledo home Tuesday on a warrant.

Curry was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and his bail was set at $1.5 million. He is being held on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sex abuse.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Lance Cummings at 541-574-3348.

