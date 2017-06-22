West Linn PD Chief under investigation, placed on leave - KPTV - FOX 12

West Linn PD Chief under investigation, placed on leave

WEST LINN, OR. (KPTV) -

The chief of the West Linn Police Department has been placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation into personnel matters, the city manager’s office reported Thursday.

According to the report, the investigation of Chief Terry Timeus centers on potential personnel policy violations and is being conducted by outside investigators.

West Linn PD Captain Neil Hennelly was named the interim chief by West Linn City Manager Eileen Stein.

City officials said that the process should “ensure accountability at all levels in the department,” and that the city and the police department are committed to transparency.

The city also noted more information would be released about the investigation once it is completed.

