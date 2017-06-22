Oregon Dept. of Forestry warns of wildfire dangers as temperatures rise

The Oregon Department of Forestry is reminding people to be cautious about wildfire dangers as temperatures rise toward triple digits.

More than 125 fires have burned 170 acres of forest and grasslands under the department's protection so far in 2017.

Many of those fires – 57 fires totaling 67 acres – have resulted from debris burning, while another 14 fires were caused by people recreating, including campfires, fireworks and target shooting.

"Given the right conditions, a fire can start almost any time of year," said Tom Fields, Oregon Department of Forestry fire prevention coordinator. "And while we've been blessed with cool conditions thus far, fire activity is beginning to pick up as we head into the first weekend of summer."

The Oregon Department of Forestry offered some tips for campers.

Keep your vehicle on good roads and don't idle over dry grass.

Campgrounds are best for campfires. If campfires are allowed outside campgrounds, choose a location in a clear area away from grass, brush and overhanging trees.

If campfires are allowed where you're heading, keep it contained and small by surrounding it with rocks. Have water and a shovel close by at all times. Put the fire completely out before leaving.

The department also advised people to check on current burning restrictions for their area and offered advice if burning is allowed.

Refrain from burning on windy days.

Try to burn in the morning when conditions are moister.

Keep burn piles small and manageable, feeding from larger piles.

Scratch a wide fire trail down to mineral soil around the pile and have a shovel and charged garden hose at the ready.

Never leave the pile unattended and put the fire completely out when finished.

Finally, go back over the next several weeks and double check the pile for heat and smoke. Burn piles can retain heat for several weeks and rekindle under warm, windy conditions.

For more information, go to Oregon.gov/odf

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.