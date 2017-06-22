Scorching temps can make cars dangerous places for kids, pets - KPTV - FOX 12

Scorching temps can make cars dangerous places for kids, pets

With a weekend heat wave expected for the Portland area, the high temperatures can make cars hot and dangerous for children and pets left inside them.

According to the FOX 12 7-day forecast, temperatures could hit the high 90s in the coming days and even 100 degrees on Sunday. 

Temperatures may be nice for outdoor activities, but dangerous for children or pets left inside vehicles.

The safety organization Kids and Cars found an average of three dozen children die each year in hot cars. While it may seem obvious that states with the highest temperatures are usually where the most deaths by vehicular heatstroke happen, there have been deaths recorded in nearly every state.

Local law enforcement agencies have also reminded pet owners their furry friends face the same risk.

Temperatures inside cars can reach more than 40 degrees hotter than what the temperature is outside, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. After an hour, a car sitting in 95-degree heat will have an inside temperature of 138 degrees. 

With cars in the summer, it’s safer to keep kids and pets out. The Oregon Humane Society says the best place for your pet is in your home with you and offers some hot weather advice on how to keep furry friends cool.  

