Gov. Brown: No deal on tax reform this year - KPTV - FOX 12

Gov. Brown: No deal on tax reform this year

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Kate Brown (KPTV file image) Gov. Kate Brown (KPTV file image)

By KRISTENA HANSEN
Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers in Salem have surrendered their efforts to overhaul Oregon's corporate tax code before the Legislature adjourns.

The announcement came in a statement Thursday morning issued by Gov. Kate Brown, House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney.

Democrats exhausted their efforts in recent weeks to raise millions of additional revenue from businesses for the upcoming 2017-19 budget. As a tax hike, Democrats' proposal needed some support from Republicans, who refused to budge for months.

Brown, Kotek and Courtney say they'll try again likely in 2019.

On Wednesday, lawmakers solved a huge chunk of the budget deficit, previously $1.4 billion, by passing several health care-related taxes and policies that'll fill nearly $900 million of that gap.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.