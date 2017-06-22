Red Cross: Know how to beat the heat

Staying cool is going to be a big priority during this Portland heat wave as temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees.

To keep cool, the American Red Cross encourages the public to follow these tips:

Before the heat hits, pay attention to local weather forecasts to know what to expect and how to prepare for the temperature changes. The FOX 12 weather page has all the weather updates that anyone needs locally, including the 7-day forecast and live temperatures.

Everyone in a household should know heat safety precautions and how to stay healthy during the excessive heat.

For anyone without air conditioning, find out where you can cool down. Libraries, malls and movie theaters are common places with AC.

Make sure kids and pets are hydrated and in the shade when they need to be. Also, don’t keep them in cars when it’s hot out.

Drink plenty of liquids.

When doing outside work or activities, a buddy system should be used so no one succumbs to a heat risk alone.

For all heat safety recommendations by the American Red Cross, the full list can be found and downloaded at RedCross.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.