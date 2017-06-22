Where to keep cool as heat wave hits Portland

With temperatures forecast to hit triple-digits this weekend, there are many free and low-cost options for people to stay cool around the Portland metro area.

Libraries, senior centers, community centers and other locations are offering an air conditioned escape for people trying to beat the heat.

Multnomah County offers an interactive map of public cooling locations around the county, including the Hollywood Senior Center, the Walnut Park Building and the Multnomah County East Building.

Portland Parks and Rec has opened their interactive fountains and splash pads for the season. Parks officials note that the seven fountains are great for playing in but not for drinking.

The splash pads are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in parks around the city. The splash pad at Earl Boyles Park is currently closed for repairs, however.

Columbia Park and Annex - N Lombard Street and Woolsey Avenue

Dawson Park - N Stanton Street and Williams Avenue

Elizabeth Caruthers Park - 3508 SW Moody Avenue

Essex Park - SE 79th Avenue and Center Street

Farragut Park - N Kerby Avenue and Farragut Street

Grant Park - NE 33rd Avenue and US Grant Place

Irving Park - NE 7th Avenue and Fremont Street

Kenton Park - 8417 N Brandon Avenue

Khunamokwst Park - 5200 NE Alberta Street

McCoy Park - N Trenton Street and Newman Avenue

Northgate Park - N Geneva Avenue and Fessenden Street

Peninsula Park - 700 N Rosa Parks Way

Pier Park - N Lombard Street and Bruce Avenue

Raymond Park - SE 118th Avenue and Raymond Street

Woodlawn Park - NE 13th Avenue and Dekum Street

Clackamas County also has a list of cooling centers open for the public available at Clackamas.US. For people living on the west side of the metro, Washington County has a list of locations, including some city libraries and Tualatin Hills Park & Rec facilities, where residents can find relief from the heat.

For those on the north side of the river, the city of Vancouver has many cooling locations. the Parks and Rec's community centers offer areas with Wi-Fi enabled areas to cool off at no cost, as well as pool facilities for a small fee. More cooling options are available on the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency's website at CRESA911.org.

Emergency agencies also recommend participating in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to a movie theater, shopping at the mall or cooling off at a pool or beach.

For anyone going outside, safety officials suggest using sunscreen and drinking plenty of fluids, while avoiding alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.

It's also a good idea to check on older people or people with disabilities in the community who may be struggling in the heat.

