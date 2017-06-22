Motorcyclist dies at hospital weeks after crash at Hagg Lake

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died weeks after crashing into a guardrail at Hagg Lake.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Scoggins Valley Road and Nelson Road in western Washington County the evening of June 5.

Deputies said Uziel Guzman-Avendano of Portland was riding a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle with a group of other motorcyclists around the lake.

Investigators said Guzman-Avendano failed to negotiate a curve in the road and hit the railing at a high rate of speed.

Guzman-Avendano was flown to the hospital with serious injures. Deputies said he died Wednesday at Oregon Health & Science University from injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

