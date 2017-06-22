Police searching for man with gun who robbed victim at Keizer bowling alley

Car believed to be associated with Keizer armed robbery suspect. (Keizer Police Department)

Police are searching for a man with a gun who robbed a victim at Town & County Lanes in Keizer.

Police responded to the bowling alley on the 3500 block of River Road North at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday.

A man said the suspect brandished a gun and demanded money from him. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running east on Weeks Drive Northeast.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The victim was not injured.

Police believe the suspect may be associated with a 2007 to 2009 dark-colored Honda Civic four-door car.

A surveillance image of the car and images showing the suspect were released Thursday.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ben Howden at howdenb@keizer.org or 503-390-3713 Ext. 3525.

